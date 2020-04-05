General Manager of Kumasi-based Zuria FM is alleging assault by a military team engaged in enforcement of the lockdown.

Yussif Abdul Ganiyu,who is also a DW TV correspondent, says he was attacked by the female soldier whilst he was reporting on a clean -up exercise, led by Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He, however, tells Nhyira FMs Ohemeng Tawiah he will not pursue the case despite suffering severe pain.

Mr Ganiyu explains the military team confronted him over a report he had filed on alleged brutality against a 71-year-old man by the security personnel at Aboabo.

It took the intervention of the MCE for Asokore Mampong, Alidu Seidu, for the soldiers to let him go after seizing his mobile phone.

Unsatisfied at the turn of events, they later stormed his office and whisked him away to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters.

Mr Ganiyu is asking media practitioners in the Ashanti region to put premium on their personal security as they report on brutalities meted out to civilians.

According to him, the military are bent on attacking innocent journalists who will dare report their excesses.