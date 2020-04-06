Local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will commence on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, government has announced.

Face masks, head covers, surgical scraps and gowns according to President Akufo-Addo are among the 3.6 million PPEs to be produced in the country with a daily output of 150,000.

The president in his address to the nation expressed gratitude to local manufacturers in assisting government with the local production of PPEs for all frontline health workers.

The local production of the PPEs, the president revealed is in addition to the procurement of some 350,000 face masks, 558,000 examination gloves, 1,000 reusable goggles, 20,000 cover overalls, 2,000 reusable face shields, 500 water proof gun boots, 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 10,100 milliliters pieces of hand sanitizers and 500 shoe covers.

