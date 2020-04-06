All health workers in Ghana in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will for the next three months enjoy tax holiday and 50% allowances on their salaries.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation as he announced government’s incentives to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Government has decided that all health workers will not pay taxes on their emoluments for the next three months that is April, May and June with a 50% allowance on their March to June salary with the March allowance to be paid together with April’s,” the president announced.

He added that the health workers will from Monday also enjoy free rides to and from work on Ayalolo buses.

Ghana has so far recorded 214 cases of the coronavirus disease with five deaths.

The Greater Accra Region has most cases of 189 followed by the Ashanti Region which has so far recorded 12 cases, Northern Region, 10; Upper West Region, one; Eastern Region one and the Upper East Region one.



Most of the cases, according to the Ghana Health Service, were detected from routine and enhanced surveillance activities.