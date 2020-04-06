Ghanaian television hostess and actress, Joselyn Dumas, has shared recent photos and videos flaunting her massive hourglass physique in her workout outfit.

The popular actress, who is known for making elaborate fashion statements on the red carpets of A-list events, noted that she was kick-starting her Saturday with a routine workout session.

”A little #workout to kick-start my Saturday night …✌,”she wrote. Miss Dumas certainly knows how to get her fans wild with stunning images that holds her hourglass figure firmly.

She posed for the camera and showed off her flawless skin but with just the front angle as she owned her enviable voluptuous figure.

Check out the photo and videos: