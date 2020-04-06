A couple in Taraba state, Nigeria defied all odds to have their wedding despite the statewide restriction of movement and social gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple, who had initially planned months ahead for their wedding, insisted they had to go ahead with it despite the restriction.

Their wedding took place in their living room with only close members of their family in attendance.

Moments after a copy of their wedding photos hit the internet, netizens were quick to point out the sad expression on the bride’s face.

The bride, in what is supposed to be a joyous moment, wore a big frown as she was sliding the ring on her groom’s hand.

The groom was, however, beaming with smiles as their family took photos of the ceremony.