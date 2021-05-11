Social media users cannot stop admiring the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour’s triplets as they mark their first birthday.

The three -Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah – were born on May 11, 2020.

In the photos, the two boys and one girl were styled in different matching outfits.

They gave off wild smiles as they pose for the camera in front of grey balloons and white wing backdrop.

The photo was posted on the Instagram page of the popular preacher’s wife’s profile.

Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, after posting the lovely photos penned a heartfelt message to eulogise her kids.

She wrote: I never knew I will be blessed to have beautiful kids like you, neither do I know you will bring joy to me as you all turn one today I celebrate you and I never regretted the day you were born, joyfully and gladly I have I treasure that’s worth me ….happy birthday My angels 🎉🎂🎂🎊❤️❤️❤️❤️I can’t love you less …

Following the post, many fans and followers of the popular pastor and his wife took to the comment section to shower praises on the babies.