Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiko, has appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene.

The said comments were made during the NPP vetting of parliamentary aspirants ahead of the just-ended primaries.

The Chairman, affectionately known as Wontumi, was in the company of NPP party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, and other government officials.

During the hearing, Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who brought the case, addressed the traditional council as a witness to what transpired during the vetting.

On his part, Bernard Antwi Boasiko denied making any comments that denigrated Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

He described the accusation as untrue and an unfair representation of what he communicated.

This development follows an altercation between Mr. Antwi Boasiako and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, at the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region.

Though Chairman Wontumi denied the accusations, he was invited by the traditional council for a hearing, an invitation he failed to honor on health grounds.

Subsequently, the NPP national leadership, which appeared before the Council to plead for more time, was directed to ensure Chairman Wontumi made an appearance within one week.

A few hours after Wontumi Media rendered an unqualified apology to the KTC over derogatory comments attacking the integrity of Nananom by a prominent lawyer on the company’s media platforms.

Another news report published on www.wontumionline.com alleged the Asantehene had directed the Kumasi Traditional Council to discontinue hearing the case.

But JoyNews’ sources at the Manhyia Palace dismissed the report.

