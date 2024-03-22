The chiefs and residents of Weta in the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region have called on the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to suspend the impending inauguration of its Traditional Council.

Their demand arises from deep-seated concerns regarding unresolved issues within the chieftaincy system, which have led to a stagnation of development in the area.

In a released statement, community leaders said there is an urgent need to address the longstanding challenges that have obstructed progress and prosperity in Weta.

They emphasised that the inauguration of the Traditional Council should not proceed until these critical issues are effectively addressed.

The call for suspension comes amidst growing frustration among the chiefs and residents regarding the perceived absence of development initiatives and the failure to address key concerns within the chieftaincy system.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area, Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, stated “We cannot afford to inaugurate a Traditional Council while our people continue to face obstacles to progress. Our community has been plagued by issues within the chieftaincy system that have hampered development initiatives and left our youth without adequate opportunities.”

The community has raised primary concerns regarding disputes over who occupies the paramount stool, conflicting interpretations of customary laws, and unresolved succession disputes within various chieftaincy lineages.

According to the people, these issues have not only led to a lack of clarity in governance but have also contributed to a climate of uncertainty and tension within the community.

Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, said that disputes emanated from conflicting claims of legitimacy and misrepresentation by the two chiefs who both bear the title ‘Torgbui Akpor Ashiakpor VI’.

He noted that the issue arose when the kingmakers of the Akpor enstooled a chief, and during the process of his outdoor ceremony, he asserted that “a strange man”, Nelson Believer Glago, surfaced and started parading himself as a chief with the same name, Torgbui Akppor Ashiakpor VI.

The Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area added that the Regional House of Chiefs has, however, ruled that both claimants be given an equal playing field to continue with their functions as chiefs until the final determination of the substantive case.

“We cannot delve further into the issue because this claim has been in serious contention at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs since 2008. However, the veritable Torgbui Akpor Ashiakpor VI, having anticipated that justice delayed is justice denied, and recognising that the delay in the judicial process at the Regional House of Chiefs could cause havoc to his people, filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain the alleged impersonator from using his name,”he said.

Also, he noted that the above ruling has attracted criticism and fueled antagonism between the chiefs, resulting in a chaotic situation in the area. “The truth remains that having two chiefs with the same black stool is an abomination in our land,” the Dusifiaga stated.

One of the poor roads in the area.

Furthermore, residents have emphasised the need for infrastructure development, resolving the chieftaincy issues involving two people bearing the same stool name, and enhancing access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

They argued that without addressing the root causes of these challenges, the inauguration of the Traditional Council would be symbolic rather than substantive in effecting positive change.