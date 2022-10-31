A man and his wife narrowly escaped death when armed robbers suspected to be of Fulani descent attacked them at Atta Akuraa in the Kintampo district.

The robbers attacked the male victim at gunpoint, but he was brave enough to struggle with his attackers.

His wife, who rushed to the scene following his cries for help was also subjected to same ordeal.

After the couple successfully managed to take away the guns of the robbers, they were inflicted with cutlass wounds.

The man was slashed in his waist, chest and other parts of his body while his wife escaped with a broken left arm and a deep wound to his right arm.

Unit Committee Chairman, who spoke to Adom News, said that was the third of such incident in just one month.

According to him, the suspects have been terrorizing residents, leading to death of one victim.

He indicated the matter has been reported to the Kintampo district police, and the victims are receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

