A lifeless body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, has been found in the Lamashegu community dam in Tamale of the Northern Region.

Some people in an interview with Adom News said they suspect that the deceased had been in the water for quite some days before being discovered.

This was because the body was decomposing with the skin peeling off in the water while the face was beyond recognition.

The deceased was found in a blue AirtelTigo T-Shirt with black jeans.

This is not the first time dead bodies have been discovered at the Lamashegu dam near the Nakpanzoo community.

Not long ago, four dead bodies were found including this one sparking public attention with many questioning the mysterious circumstances under which bodies are found in the dam they sometimes depend on for water.