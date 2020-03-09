Tens of passengers have reportedly been burnt beyond recognition in a fatal road accident that occured on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

Initial reports have attributed the accident to head-on-collision between a Sprinter bus and Yutong bus in the early hours of Monday morning between a town called Gulumpe and Dawadaw in the Bono East Region.

Adom News reporter, Wiafe Akenteng, who was at the scene has reported on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that the vehicles were travelling in separate directions when the collision occurred.

kintampo accident

MORE STORIES

According to Wiafe, both vehicles went up in flames after the crash, leaving about 35 passengers burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

It is unclear what caused the incident but local reports suggest the Yutong bus may have veered off its lane while trying to overtake another vehicle but ended up crashing into the sprinter bus.

Others who managed to escape from the various degrees of burns have been rushed to the Kintampo and Techiman Hospitals with the fire service and police at the scene to salvage the situation.

This is the second time in exactly a year that dozens have died on the Kintampo-Techiman highway stretch in this fashion.