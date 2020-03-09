Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed greeting imaginary supporters as Juventus players arrive to take on biggest rivals Inter Milan in front of empty stands in a must win game on Sunday night in Turin.



Italy is the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus as there are now more than 7,300 cases in the country and 366 deaths.

At the end, Juventus won the match 2-0 but nobody was at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to witness it, and the players jokingly applauded non-existed fans.

More photos below.