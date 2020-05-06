A wedded wife along with her lover have been arrested for conniving to murder her husband.

The two were arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti region after they mistook the contract killer’s phone number for that of the Divisional Police Commander.

Mavis Brepor planned with her lover, identified as Patrick Asare, aged, 50, to kill her husband who resides at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern region so the two could freely settle down.

ACP Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, said conversations with Mr Asare revealed that the latter was willing to pay GH¢ 100,000 to execute the killing after feigning interest in the contract.

ACP Buah told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that it took the Police between three and four weeks to lure the suspect to come to Kumasi, leading to his arrest.

Suspect Asare, after his arrest, led the police to Pamen where suspect Brepor was also arrested.

Suspect Brepor, who spoke told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah, said the boyfriend used ‘juju’ on her, thus, confused her to conspire with him.

She pleaded for forgiveness.

The 27-year-old suspect Brepor is married to David Gator, 52. Together, the couple have three children.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and are being processed for court.