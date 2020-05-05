The first child and the only son of the late talented Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has broken his silence over his demise.

The young man, identified only as Gideon, recounted how his father died in his presence at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

According to him, it was a very painful and devastating moment as his father took his last breath.

He noted that his father had always been his source of counselling and his last moment with him was no different.

Kumawood actress’ interesting view about colleagues who videoed themselves while mourning Bishop Nyarko

Check out how many children late Bishop Nyarko left behind

Why late Bishop Nyarko stopped Kumawood colleagues from visiting him [listen]

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s cause of death revealed

According to him, his father died fighting and during the period, he had this quote as his DP: “A warrior is not someone who always wins, but someone who always fights,” he told Accra based Vision 1.

He said his late father had earlier advised him to be strong and be in charge when he is no more.