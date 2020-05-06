Former Ghanaian international, Joesph Addo, has thrown his weight behind Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, backing him to succeed.

The former Hearts of Oak ace who was speaking on Joy FM last week indicated that the appointment of the 45-year-old was a good decision by the Ghana Football Association.

“I must say the appointment of CK Akonnor is in the right direction,” he said.

“He knows what the country wants and I know he will do his best and make the country happy.

“What he will need now is our support and I am encouraging every Ghanaian to support him [CK Akonnor].

“He has proved himself by coaching Kotoko, Ashgold, Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak. He has my support,” he added.

Akonnor became coach of the Black Stars after the expiration of Kwesi Appiah’s contract on December 31 last year.

The former Black Stars skipper has signed a two-year deal and has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.