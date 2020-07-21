The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Youth Organiser, George Opare, has made a rather bold assertion about the fortunes of the party in the upcoming December 2020 elections.

Mr Opare, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, noted that Ghanaians have been greatly disappointed in the Akufo-Addo government and that Ghanaians during the December 7 polls will vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Ghanaians are disenchanted by President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

THIS ALSO:

According to him, the NDC would win the general election with a 54 per cent of the total votes cast if it was to be conducted any moment from now.

“If we are to vote today, the NDC will win with not less than 54 per cent of total votes cast, six out of every 10 people will vote for the NDC, three will say they are indecisive and one person will vote for the NPP,” he said.