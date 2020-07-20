File photo

A police officer, identified as Abdul Rashid, has been found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence at Abeka-Lapaz, Accra.

The unfortunate incident is reported to have occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with a pistol found in his custody.

He was with the Ghana Police Headquarters Counter-Terrorism Directorate.

Investigations are currently ongoing with the pistol, believed to have been used in the shooting, in police custody.

Meanwhile, a sister of the deceased, 21-year-old Shakira Nasir, who resides with him and is believed to be present at the time of the incident, is in police custody, assisting with the investigations.




