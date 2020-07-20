The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has visited the families of late Lance Corporal Stephen Kyereme and Lance Corporal Amedius Akwasi Boateng who drowned in the Oda River in the Amansei Central District in the Ashanti region.

The IGP and his team who are presently at Obuasi visited the families to offer condolences.

The Ghana Police Service posting an update of the visit on their social media platforms said they were saddened by the development.

The unfortunate incident occurred last Thursday during an operation in which police officers pursued some criminals in the area after picking intelligence of the activities of the criminals in the Apamprama forest.

Below are posts on the IGP’s visit:

The Inspector-General of Police is presently at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region with an entourage to commiserate with families of our two officers who drowned in the Oda River in the Obuasi Police Division last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/gCPQ1Hh0cU — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 20, 2020