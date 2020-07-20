

The four persons who were arrested at Kasoa over the voter registration disturbances have been provisionally charged with disruption of voter registration process, discharge of fire arm without authority and causing unlawful damage.

The suspects: Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa would be put before the court in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

Central Region Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong says the police received complaint from Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down Polling Centre, while voter registration was ongoing that some thugs had raided the registration center.

She narrated that three (3) burnt motorbikes were retrieved from the scene by the police, in addition to a pistol.

All the four suspects have been transferred to the Central Regional Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electoral Commission have closed down the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency after the gun-wielding incident.

Eyewitnesses say, the men numbering, at least, 15 arrived at the centre around 8 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.

This resulted in a scuffle that saw gunshots fired and three motorbikes burnt.