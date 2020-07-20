The Electoral Commission (EC) has dispelled reports that it prevented the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party agents from observing the voters registration exercise in some schools.

This comes after the NDC accused the Commission of preventing its party agents from observing the registration exercise at Tepa Secondary School and Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Sunday, the allegation was aimed at discrediting the registration process and dent the EC’s reputation.

“In the case of Tepa Senior High School, the Commission made available 16 kits for the registration on the school’s campus. As part of measures taken by the school to protect the students from contracting the Covid-19 virus, the school authorities limited the agents for each Political Party to two agents. Both the NDC and the NPP agreed to this arrangement.

“Midway through the registration process, the NDC expressed dissatisfaction with the number of their Party Agents present. They consequently requested to have an Agent monitor each Kit.

“The school authorities opposed the idea as they felt that it would increase the number of persons present. In the wake of the disagreement, the School authorities called in the security agents who restored calm. The registration process continued thereafter. No person present was intimidated or brutalised as is being alleged,” the statement explained

The Commission called on citizens to disregard the allegations and work with the Commission to make the registration exercise successful.”

Below is the full statement