Communications educator, consultant and member of the Ghana Journalists Association, Dr Doris Yaa Dartey has passed on.

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at about 8:pm.

Family sources said the former board chairperson of the Graphic Communications Group Limited died from complications of cancer, which ended a six-year struggle with the disease.

Dr Dartey worked full-time as a communications consultant and undertook assignments for donor-funded projects of national and international institutions including the Nordic Development Fund, African Union Commission, African Development Bank, UNESCO, GIZ, STAR-Ghana, GAMC, Natural Resource Governance Institute, and Environmental Protection Agency.

Her consulting expertise were in areas such as environment, sanitation, gender, research and communication skills training.