A video of multiple award-winning gospel singer, Joyce Blessing‘s beautiful younger sister has popped up on social media.

The young lady, who looks so much like her elder sister, has been identified as Charity Yeboah.

Their appearance together, believed to be the first of its kind on social media, was captured in the studio of Accra-based radio station.

ALSO READ:

Surprising as it may sound, the sister in the video, sighted on Instagram, disclosed she is also a good singer just like her elder sister.

Watch the video below: