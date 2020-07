Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has introduced to his beloved fans his “godfather.”

Shatta Wale, taking to his Instagram page to celebrate the birthday of his ‘godfather,’ he identified as ‘Luvman,’ penned a heartwarming message to him.

The no-nonsense dancehall artiste thanked Luvman for buying him his first Gucci wear which cost $ 7,500.

ALSO READ:

View Shatta Wale’s post below: