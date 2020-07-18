Kwaku Manu, one of Kumawood’s favourite comic actors, has revealed one of the weirdest moments in his life.

The comic actor, in an interview with TV3, narrated how he was accidentally kissed by an old lady who left three of her teeth in his mouth.

Hilariously narrating the incident, he said due to his popular term ‘Am Kiss You, Am Love You,’ the old lady probably thought that fans were indeed kissing him. And to his surprise, the old lady kissed him leaving her teeth in his mouth.

The actor, who is loved by many, said the old lady after the kiss, alerted him that her teeth were in his mouth. His narration got the host and everyone in the studio laughing.

Watch video below: