NUGS backs registration of SHS students

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has backed the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to register eligible Senior High School (SHS) students on their respective campuses across the country.

The EC, in spite of opposition from the National Democratic Congress, scheduled Saturday, July 18, 2020, to register eligible SHS Students who couldn’t register in the previous two days the Commission allocated to register them.

Reacting to this development at a press conference, the National President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde, said “the Constitution of the Republic stipulates that every Ghanaian of age (i.e. 18 years and above) and of sound mind, has the right to participate in electing who becomes the leader both in the parliamentary and presidential elections organised in the country.

“It is, therefore, unconstitutional for the EC of Ghana or any person or any group of persons to intentionally or unintentionally take steps or engage in any action that will disenfranchise any student from voting in this year’s general election.”

According to NUGS: “The Youth of this country will not sit aloof for our future to be toyed with by politicians. We need to be allowed to play a critical role in the decision making of our country.”

NUGS threatened to seek legal redress should the EC willingly or unwillingly attempt to disenfranchise students through whatever means.

In addition, NUGS impressed upon Civil Society Organisations, political parties, the Peace Council and all stakeholders to rally behind the EC’s decision to capture the youth, especially eligible SHS students unto the register.