Veteran actor and screen sensation, Akwasi Boadi, popularly called Akrobeto, has issued a challenge to popular comedian, Funny Face.

Akrobeto has challenged Funny Face to a fight if he believes he is physically strong and man enough to beat anyone he engages in a scuffle with.

The veteran comic actor during his ‘Real News’ show issued the challenge after Funny Face and Lil Win tried to exchange blows during an interview.

MORE STORIES:

“If Funny Face thinks he is strong and man enough, he should come and face me not Lil Win, because Lil Win is weak, he is not strong but I am [sic],” he said.