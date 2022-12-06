The Tamale Teaching Hospital has announced the resignation of Dr Kareem Mumuni as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital.

It is unclear what his reason is regarding the resignation.

The Governing Board of the Hospital, meanwhile, has tasked Dr Adam Atiku, the Director of Medical Affairs, to take over as the Acting CEO while the Governing Board takes the necessary steps to find a permanent replacement.

A statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mohammed Misbao, said “Staff and the general public shall be informed about any development in due course.”