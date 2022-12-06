Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo has advised the Black Stars to pick valuable lessons from the defeat to Uruguay last Friday.

The four-time African champions suffered a 2-0 defeat against the South American side in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, the 47-year-old challenged the players to believe in themselves and be ready for anything.

He explained that while the Uruguayans were quick to defend the rebound from the penalty, the Black Stars players were nowhere near the box.

READ ALSO

“There are some small things we can learn from the Uruguayans, and that includes mentality.

“If you take the penalty for instance, and if you watched it closely, you’d realize about six or seven Uruguay players came to defend the second ball (rebound), but with us, nobody was there to take the chance (after goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved the ball and spilled it back into play).

“First, we’ve got to believe in ourselves and be ready for anything. This is what the young players must learn. And with all the talents available, we have to build our mindset,” said the coach.

The Black Stars exited the tournament with three points after three games. Ghana recorded two defeats and one win.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has resigned from his role as the head coach of the team following the elimination.