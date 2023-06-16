A mother is demanding a Gh20,000 compensation from a man who allegedly jilted her daughter by going for another woman.

Aunty Serwaa, who appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show with her daughter, accused Kwaku Boakye of sapping her daughter’s life, hence the request for compensation.

“My daughter was attending JHS when Kwaku Boakye dated Rebecca and had their first child. My daughter was unable to further her education, and they both lived together as partners afterwards. I informed Kwaku Boakye to perform the marriage rite, but he turned me down,” the mother claimed.

According to the woman, the partners lived in peace until they welcomed their second child. From this moment, Kwaku allegedly started maltreating her fiancé.

“Kwaku Boakye has failed to cater for my daughter to date. He went in for another lady who is already pregnant, and he is spending luxury on her.

“He mostly leaves my daughter and the two kids at the village to have affair with his other lady. He predominantly treats my daughter with divorce anytime they have quarrels,” she alleged.

Rebecca told show host, Mama Effe, that her fiancé had neglected his father’s role.

“We are living in a village, but he always leaves us to have an affair with his new pregnant girlfriend,” Rebecca alleged.

Kwaku Boakye, however, denied the allegations.

He claimed at the time he met Rebecca, she was not in school and therefore could not have wasted her educational opportunity.

He was, therefore, surprised when his wife’s mother accused him of wasting her daughter’s education period and demanded compensation of Gh20,000.

Kwaku said he could only afford Gh1,000 of the Gh20,000 compensation demanded.

READ ALSO: