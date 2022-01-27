Afrobeats musician, KiDi and Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Davido have been listed among the 100 most influential young Africans for 2021.

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, Wizkid, Bella Mundi, Mohammed Salah of Egypt, Edouard Mendy, who plays for Chelsea also featured on the list.

This was announced by African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media in the 6th publication of its annual ranking.

The tall list was dominated by Nigerians with 21 appearances. Both South Africa and Kenya had 10 citizens on the list. Uganda has seven appearances while Ghana has six appearances.

According to Avance Media, this is to celebrate the brightest and successful young Africans in various fields across the continent.

MD for Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that “the continent is blessed with a lot of inspiring young people who have the power to prove the worth of the continent’s future.”

He urged that African leaders to focus resources on training the youthful population in order to be competitive across the world.

The 100 most influential young Africans’ list is male-dominated. Fifty-two are males while 48 are females.

The others on the list include; Adenike Oladosu, Elizabeth Wanjiru, Joanita Babirye, Sadio Mane, Amina Priscille, Chad Minister for Women and Protection of Children, Christelle Kwizera, Founder of Water Access Rwanda, Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, CNN journalist Larry Madowo, and Comic actor Mark Angel.

On its website, Advance Media mentioned the criteria for the selection as follows:

“Excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishment, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.”

