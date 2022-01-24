Google recruitment, training underway in Accra

Google has announced a partnership with Majorel, a global leader in customer service, to support the opening of a new Majorel office in Accra.

The office will provide specialised support for Google services.

This project will scale to 100+ open roles within the year and is part of Google’s ongoing $1 billion investment in Africa over the next five years, a commitment announced by Alphabet Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai in October 2021.



“We’re happy to partner with Majorel as they create job opportunities in Ghana and help promote economic growth in Africa. Ghana has an expanding and talented workforce that we’re excited to work with and learn from at Google.” Nitin Gajria, Managing Director for Google in Africa



This partnership supports Google’s direct investment in Africa through jobs, infrastructure, products and skills programmes to help people grow their careers and businesses.

As a global company, Google partners with businesses around the world to provide specialised services where the company doesn’t have appropriate in-house expertise or resources, often in fields that require significant specialised training.

Google carefully selects its partners and staffing agencies and ensures they follow Google’s code of conduct for suppliers.



Recruitment and training are well underway in Accra and the new site is on-track to be fully operational by the end of January 2022.



About Majorel

Majorel designs, builds and delivers next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world’s most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands.

The Majorel’s comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 66,800 team members and 60 languages, allows it to deliver flexible solutions that leverage the company’s expertise in cultural nuance, which it believes to be essential for true excellence in CX.

The company has deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals.

Majorel is a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety.



About Google

Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.