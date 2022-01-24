Wilmar Ghana Limited, producers of Frytol cooking oil and Fortune Rice, has launched a promotion to reward its loyal customers in the wholesale sector.

Dubbed Wholesalers Vacation Papabi, it would run for four months and offer hundreds of wholesalers an all-expense-paid trip to a European country.

The wholesalers will be given monthly shopping vouchers of GH¢2million for the four-month promo period.

Speaking at the launch in Kumasi, Head of Trade Marketing, Patrick Sarpong said the promo is to show gratitude to wholesalers who have remained loyal to the company over the years.

According to him, every wholesaler is a winner.

“Our wholesalers are hardworking people who don’t find time to go on quality vacations. So it’s a reward scheme to give them quality time off their busy schedules,” he said.

Mr Sarpong said the promo would also afford customers the opportunity to tour the company’s facilities across the country to better appreciate its operations.

Wilmar Ghana believes businesses that are sustained are the ones that drive a win-win partnership with all its stakeholders, including wholesalers, retailers and consumers.

This promo is the 3rd of its kind by Wilmar Ghana to support wholesalers in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winners of last year’s promo who made it to Dubai are eager to win big in the current promo.

ALSO READ: