The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has disassociated itself from a soldier who has been arrested as part of a car snatching syndicate in the Northern Region of Ghana.

A man in a military uniform who has been identified as Mohammed Mustapha, aged 23, and four others were on Sunday arrested on the Yapei-Kintampo in connection with a highway robbery.

Mustapha was in the company of Ibrahim Issah, aged 27; Vivor Christopher aged 27, a phone repairer; Benyamin Ajyei aged 23, mobile money vendor; and Seyram Addo, aged 29, a plumber.

Police situational report indicates they snatched a Toyota Camry and other items from one Adam Abdul-Gafaru at gunpoint in Tamale.

Their activities were traced by a tracking machine in a vehicle they had snatched which showed that they were heading towards the Buipe.

But, the GAF in a statement issued in relation to the event has said the suspect is not a soldier as it raised concerns over rising cases of impersonation in the country.

The outfit also blamed the phenomenon on the unauthorized sale of uniforms and military gadgets.

“We wish to state categorically that the suspect is not a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces. The Armed Forces is worried about the rising spate of impersonation by civilians, either wearing military uniforms or posting fake pictures of themselves as military officers to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.

“The unauthorised sale of military uniforms and military pattern gadgets by some vendors contributes to this state of affairs and is inimical to national security,” parts of the statement read.

GAF has also pledged its commitment to assisting the police with the necessary information to aid the investigation.



“The Ghana Armed Forces is ready to cooperate with the Police to unravel the source of the military uniform in this particular incident and to stop the unauthorised sale of military uniforms across the country.

“Ghanaians should be confident to provide information to the security agencies in order to nib this trend in the bud,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the GAF has urged the general public to be circumspect in dealing with persons who pose as military personnel.

It added the public can contact the Directorate of Public Relations on 0544338030 when in doubt.

