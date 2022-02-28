Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy, was involved in a car accident that left him slightly injured.

The musician was driving in his Ferarri when the accident occurred on Saturday evening, February 26.

The incident happened around Lekki, Lagos – Nigeria.

Although online videos did not show the accident, one side of the Ferrari was visibly dented.

Following the accident, Burna Boy’s escort rushed to the scene to pick up the artiste for a medical check-up.

The ‘Ye’ hitmaker later took to his Instagram to confirm the accident.

In a post on his stories, he admitted that his leg hurts “a little” however he is in good health.

Burna Boy stated he found it funny that when the accident occurred, no one came to his aid or offered to help.

“I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol. But I love you all, Gambo got me,” he added.