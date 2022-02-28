Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has caused a stir on social media with a customised ‘snake chair’.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the man of God was spotted sitting on a gold-plated chair shaped in a form of a giant cobra with its mouth wide open.

His wife, Ciara Antwi, aka Bofowaa shared a video of the chair on her Tiktok page but did not disclose the source of the chair which has got many people talking.

The chair has attracted mixed reactions on social media amid expressions of shock from others who have chanced on it.

Watch the video below: