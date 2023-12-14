Eight chiefs in the communities where Barari BV is set to start lithium mining have rejected the proposed 1% development fund they will benefit from.

The allocated rate will be used for projects in the communities as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

However, the chief of Abonko and Kyidomhene of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Takyi VIII, has said all the chiefs are not happy.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, Nana Takyi explained that, the proposed rate is insufficient because their land will become infertile for farming due to the use of chemicals.

When asked about the percentage the chiefs are seeking, he mentioned that deliberations are ongoing and their position will be communicated at their next meeting.

Nana Takyi VIII also highlighted concerns about the working hours stipulated in the contract, noting that, the proposed 11 hours exceed the legal limit of eight working hours.

The chief further expressed worries over the impact of the blasting and other mining activities on buildings and properties.

He is therefore insisting on a contractual agreement, detailing compensation for affected individuals and emphasized their right to legal action if promises were not fulfilled.

The government signing of a 15-year lithium mining lease with Bavari DV at Ewoyaa has been met with fierce opposition amidst calls for transparency and review.

Various groups and individuals have expressed concerns, contending that the deal is not in Ghana’s best interest.

However, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Minerals Commission have asserted the contract aligns with mining laws and it is in the interest of Ghana.

