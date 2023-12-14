The National Democratic Congress is committing to instituting regulations that will enable chiefs participate in the protection of forests in the country.

Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, explains the present order where the Forestry Commission has absolute responsibility has proven ineffective.

According to him, there is the need for stringent measures to protect the remaining 18 of 37 forest reserves.

“There is the need for collaboration between the traditional authorities and the government agencies in managing resources such as forest reserves” Mr. Mahama said.

This, according to him should not be solely left to public officers alone but, custodians of the land must be seen fully participating

The former President is on a tour to the Western North Region to gather residents ideas or input into drafting his 2024 manifesto, expected to be people’s centered.

The “Building Ghana Tour” by John Mahama was well received by the people of the Western North Region.

After a meeting with party officials, the former President made a stop at the Wiawso Palace to pay a courtesy call on the traditional authority.

Chief of Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama bemoaned the fast depletion of forests, where the issue about Chiefs being made powerless popped up.

The Wiawsomanhene, Nana Kwasi Bumangama II indicated that, politicians have rendered chiefs powerless and toothless.

‘Politicians have rendered chiefs powerless, if we go to house of chiefs meetings, this is one the complaints on the table, we are unable to bite, residents even challenge us when we use our authorities in dispute resolutions’ he said.

The Western North Region hosts some of the country’s rich forest reserves; but illegal logging and irresponsible mining are causing a fast depletion of the forests.

According to Wiawsomanhene, ‘In the past, the forest reserves were under the control of the Chiefs but, introduction of the forestry officers have collapsed everything as for these guards if they didn’t bring them here it was better because they are not doing anything, he added.

Mr. Mahama, who is alarmed at the devastation, is proposing a legislation that will give traditional authorities some supervision over forest reserves.

The former President says the next NDC government will restore the lost authority to the traditional leaders.