Mourning has taken over the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) following the demise of a level 400 student.

The Land Economy student, identified as Lydia Awinbon Abugri, succumbed to her battle with kidney disease.

According to information obtained from the school’s portal, the deceased was on dialysis for several months while waiting to undergo kidney transplant.





Last year, the school set up an appeal for fund for the late Lydia who needed GHS 400,000 for the transplant.

Unfortunately, she passed on on Tuesday, February 8, 2023.

Her demise comes a week after a level 200 student, Leticia Abena Achiaa, passed on in a gory accident on the Spintex road.