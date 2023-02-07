Abdul Hayye Yartey, the local manager of Christian Atsu, says the former Chelsea winger’s surviving an earthquake in Turkey is a miracle.

Atsu, together with Hatayspor sporting director, was trapped in rubble on Monday following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake but after 26 hours of search, the Ghana international was found alive.

Reacting to the development, Yartey expressed his relief and elation: “This is huge and miraculous. To be under the debris for about 24 hours and come out safe is great news. We are all happy here and we pray he didn’t suffer major injuries,” he told the Ghana News Agency.

“Yesterday, when I got in touch with his orphanage, the director told me the kids were crying and praying for his safety. Atsu helps people he comes across everywhere, and for me, there is much blessing in giving,” Yartey added.

The sporting world and wellwishers, who took to social media to express their support and prayers, are also relieved by the news of the former Chelsea, Porto, and Newcastle United star’s rescue.

Christian Atsu signed a one-year deal with Turkish Super Lig side, Hatayspor, and only scored his first goal on Sunday against Kasimpasa.

Atsu is famously remembered for winning the Best Player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.