President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for prayers for Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu, who is reported to have gone missing after an earthquake in Turkey where he plies his trade.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, February 6, 2023, the President said that it is his prayer and that of Ghanaians that Atsu is found alive.

President Akufo-Addo also commiserated with the people of Turkey and Syria over the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” part of the tweet read.

Ghana’s international footballer and former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has been reported to have been ‘trapped’ in an earthquake in Turkey.