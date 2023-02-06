Three Turkey-based players, Faustina Kyeremeh, Suzzy Dede Teye, and Priscilla Okyere have confirmed they are safe following Monday morning’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The deadly disaster has claimed lots of lives with others being displaced with the incident occurring in the early hours of Monday.

While Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie has confirmed he is in good condition, ex-Black Stars forward, Christian Atsu is yet to be reached with reports suggesting he has been trapped under the rubble in the city of Hatay.

In the latest developments, Kyeremeh, Dede Teye and Okyere have all confirmed their safety in the country after the earthquake.

Priscilla Okyere and Suzzy Teye Dede both play for the women team of Hatayspor, the club which Atsu also represents.

On the other end, Faustina Kyereh plays for Fenerbahce women.