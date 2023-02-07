DDEP: The picketing pensioners, their moods and messages

On Tuesday, February 7, pensioners who have individually invested in government bonds returned to the precincts of the Ministry of Finance in Accra to protest their inclusion in Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, insisting they have paid their dues to the nation.

They had descended on the Ministry on Monday, and continued Tuesday among claims they will remain there till the government freed them or excluded them from the programme.

Some had transported their own chairs from their homes to the grounds to indicate they meant their words, and many more bore protest messages on placards, some of the messages appealing, some teaching, and others castigating.

The following photos by Joseph Mawuli Tibu tell their own stories: