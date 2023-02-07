Achipalgo met Yaw Dabo at the Kotoka International Airpot and demanded that the Kumawood actor apologises to Ghanaians for an utterance he made.

Archipalago, in the video, confronted the Kumawood actor, for his recent comments about movie watchers that caused controversy.

He met the actor at the Kotoka International Airport and addressed the issue.

Dabo referred to those who spend even an hour watching movies as lazy, sparking backlash from fans and entertainment industry members.

In the video posted on TikTok, Archipalago stated that Yaw Dabo’s comments were unacceptable and that he needed to take responsibility for his words.

He also emphasised that Dabo’s utterances had the potential to damage his image as an actor.

Many people supported Archipalago’s call for an apology, believing that Yaw Dabo’s comments were unacceptable and that an apology would not be out of place.

Yaw Dabo apologised and accepted his flaw. He mentioned that he was only human and susceptible to faltering.

