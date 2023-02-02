The Film Producers’ Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has chastised their member, Samuel Yaw Dabo, for his utterances they have described as offensive.

The actor, in a recent interview, described as lazy, persons who sit to watch movies for hours.

In his opinion that leisure time could be used to chase money or be used for other productive ventures.

His comment did not sit well with patrons of the Kumawood industry who have called for his head.

In response, FIPAG, in a press statement said they side with the irate Ghanaians, adding that they find his statement “very unsavory, offensive and an insult”.

They hold the stance that such an attitude should not be tolerated by the industry and well-mannered persons.

Consequently, FIPAG rendered an unqualified apology to the general public on behalf of the Association, Film Industry, actors and all film producer.

The President of the Association, James Aboagye, pardoned Yaw Dabo for his blunder under the condition that he will never repeat such statements when next he is given the chance to speak on the industry.

