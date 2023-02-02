School girls in Junior and Senior High Schools in the Nkwanta North district of Oti region miss about a week of school each month because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

This situation, according to reports, is affecting girl-child education and is rather promoting teenage pregnancy.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nkwanta North, William Kidignang Nawugma, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

According to him, parents are not able to buy sanitary pads for their daughters due to the poverty levels in the area.

What is even worrying, Mr Nawugma said is that, these girls use makeshift alternatives like paper and old rags and they risk having reproductive and urinary tract infections.

The Nkwanta North DCE said without money for pads, some girls have sex with older men, which leads to unwanted pregnancies and early motherhood.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Nawugma is appealing to individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists both home and abroad to come to their aid.

He is certain getting free sanitary pads for the school girls at Nkwanta North will help promote girl-child education in the area.