Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, set tongues wagging on social media after a video of him threatening to slap his players surfaced.

In the video, Dabo and his boys were at a training facility where they had a football match, and it seemed the outcome did not please Dabo.

He had a meeting with the players and technical staff and was unhappy with the boys.

The young men looked disheartened and exasperated as sweat dripped all over their bodies while they stood and listened to their boss.

The actor spoke in an angry tone and told the players if any of them missed the target during goal-scoring drills, he would slap them.

Earlier, Dabo, in an interview with Saddick Adams, revealed that he was a disciplinarian and did not tolerate half-arsed commitment from his players.

Dabo’s threats did not sit well with many social media users as they felt he was being too harsh.

