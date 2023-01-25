Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo visited former president John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence and told him about his soccer academy.

Yaw Dabo opened up about the exploits of Dabo Soccer Academy to the former president.

He bragged about the teams his academy had defeated.

According to him, Dabo Soccer Academy won by an eight-goal margin in the first game of a tournament they participated in and went on to list other teams his academy had beaten mercilessly.

The Kumawood actor spoke confidently and proudly about his team in a manner that got Kufuor laughing heartily. He also added that his team travelled to and fro to participate in friendly matches, which impressed Kufuor.

The kind-hearted former president promised to support Dabo’s venture, a statement which got Dabo and his entourage clapping happily.

Yaw Dabo’s academy was founded on September 5, 2020 and in less than two years, the team seems to be making big strides despite being young.

Netizens commended the actor for his hard work and perseverance.

@manueal_neuer22 EX PRESIDENT HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN AGYEKUM KUFFOUR ENCOURAGING DABO SOCCER ACADEMY ♬ original sound – KWAME BC

Angry Yaw Dabo gets Sammy Kuffour to coach players from his academy