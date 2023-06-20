In commemoration of the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Fanteakwa North Positive Action (FANPA), a non–charity organization donated sanitary towels to the Fanteakwa North District Hospital.

The District Health Service Director, Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah received the donation on behalf of the facility.

Mr Owusu-Ansah has commended FANPA HSS for their kind gesture which he noted will go a long way to help girls who stay away from school due to menstruation.

“On behalf of the District Health Directorate, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation

and gratitude for your invaluable contribution towards promoting menstrual hygiene.

“Your recent donation of sanitary pads in celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day has made a

significant impact in our communities and touched the lives of many individuals. Your donation has also contributed to our educational initiatives on menstrual health and

hygiene. We have been able to conduct awareness campaigns, reach out to young girls,

promote education, and dispel myths surrounding menstruation,” he lauded.

The organization was founded by Abraham Kofi Ghafa who currently serves as the Chief Administrator after it was handed over to the people of Fanteakwa North.

FANPA which has been duly registered in the books of the Registrar General’s

Department in Ghana serves as a pressure group in keeping duty bearers on their feet.

It serves as the mouthpiece of the entire membership of FANPA and the good people of Fanteakwa North, to pursue the interest of the citizens.

The organization, since its inception, has chalked a lot of successes, including a

number of stakeholder meetings with duty bearers to come up with robust solutions to the

hydra-headed challenges facing the constituency.

On a humanitarian basis, FANPA has done a lot to alleviate the sufferings of individuals albeit it is not a charity organization.

This feeds into the case of one Miss Felicia Awiaa whose medical bills ran into the thousands of dollars.

The organization is currently chaired and deputized by Madam Faustina Yeboah, and Mr

Dominic Sakyiama and Mr Francis Kwesi La respectively.

It has various committees that take charge of issues that fall under their

respective jurisdictions. The committees are the; education committee, tourism committee,

political and chieftaincy engagement committee, project, water & sanitation committee,

agricultural committee, health and social services committee (HSS) and security committee.

