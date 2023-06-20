In a display of unwavering compassion and concern for the disadvantaged, the government has announced its pledge to extend the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) program to encompass all 2.5 million individuals facing extreme poverty by 2024.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta emphasized the government’s commitment to fortifying social protection by bolstering social spending.

This proactive approach aims to shield the most vulnerable and impoverished members of society from the potential impacts of adjustments implemented under the program.

To facilitate this ambitious endeavor, the 2023 Budget outlines specific provisions to double the monthly LEAP payment per household beneficiary, increasing it from ¢45 to ¢90.

Concurrently, there will be a gradual expansion in the number of households benefitting from the program, surpassing the current figure of 344,185 households.

In addition to these measures, Mr. Ofori-Atta unveiled plans to augment the budgetary allocation for the School Feeding Programme.

This adjustment is intended to compensate for the rising cost of meals while ensuring more effective management of the program.

Furthermore, the government is set to incrementally increase the Capitation Grant as part of its comprehensive strategy to enhance foundational learning, thereby fostering better educational outcomes.