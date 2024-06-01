To address the menstrual challenges in schools, the Kpando Young Ladies Association has supported over six schools in the Municipality with hundreds of sanitary pads.

In an address at Kpando Gabi Basic School to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, the National President, Jimima Osai, stated that menstruation is a natural phenomenon, not a curse, urging female students to take proper care of themselves.

Menstrual hygiene is critical to the health of every woman who is menstruating.

However, in Ghana, the price of sanitary pads has compelled many women, especially in rural areas, to use other unsanitary measures during their periods.

Madam Osai called on parents to take good care of their girl child during menstruation and provide them with the necessary support.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Barasu encouraged students to take their education seriously and be attentive to their menstrual health.

Some executives also highlighted the significance of girls’ education and called for governmental support to ensure that no girl is left behind due to menstrual issues. They emphasized that, educating girls is crucial for community development and prosperity.

The event featured demonstrations on the proper use of sanitary pads, stressing their importance over other materials.

KYLA took this opportunity to donate a large quantity of sanitary pads to the Kpando Special School and two other local schools, ensuring that the message of support and care reached those who need it most.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated globally on May 28th, serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to break the silence and build awareness about menstrual hygiene, advocating for policies that ensure accessibility and affordability of menstrual products for all.